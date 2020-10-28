Pierce Transit Board adjourns Oct. 12 meeting to Oct. 29 following meeting interruption

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners of Pierce Transit adjourned its regular Board meeting of October 12, 2020, to October 29, 2020, beginning at 4:00 p.m.

The meeting adjournment was due to the unexpected, inappropriate interruption by several individuals who joined the meeting, resulting in the meeting abruptly ending and preventing the Pierce Transit Board from finishing its business and adjourning the meeting.

The public is welcome to attend the meeting by calling 253-215-8782 or 346-248-7799 and entering Meeting ID No.822 3543 3248, or access the meeting by computer at us02web.zoom.us/j/82235433248. The Board is expected to transact the following business:

Approval of Vouchers, September 1, 2020 through September 31, 2020 Approval of Minutes, October 12, 2020 Board Meeting FS 2020-045, Authority to Execute Amendment No. 3, Contract Number PT-07-16, with Summit Law Group to Increase the Contract Amount for Labor Relations and Labor/Contract Relations Services FS 2020-046, Authority to Execute Amendment No. 3 with Gene’s Towing, Contract PT-32-16, to Extend the Contract for Eleven Months and to Increase the Contract Authority Amount FS 2020-047, Authority to Execute Amendment No. 2 with Granite Construction Company, Contract No. PT-68-19, Increasing the Contract Authority Amount to Perform Potholing Work Down the Bus Rapid Transit/State Route 7 Corridor FS 2020-048, Authority to Execute Amendment No. 3 with Hultz/BHU Engineers, Contract No. PT-12-18, Increasing the Contract Amount to Provide Construction Management Services for the Commerce Tunnel Refurbishment Project FS 2020-049, Authority to Execute Amendment No. 5 with Parametrix, Contract No. PT-18-19, to Increase the Existing Contract Amount to Cover for Additional Advisory Services to Support the BRT Pacific Avenue/SR 7 Corridor Project

Executive Session

The Board is expected to recess into Executive Session pursuant to RCW 42.30.110 (g), to evaluate the performance of a public employee. It is anticipated that the Board will take formal action on this matter in open session.

Presentation

The Board will hear an overview of Pierce Transit’s Disadvantaged Business Enterprise Program

Public Comment – Citizens wishing to provide comment will be given three minutes to comment on any transit-related matters regardless of whether it is an agenda item or not.

Updates and Informational Items – The Board may also hear updates about Agency matters and on regional matters.

Recognition – The Board will recognize outgoing Board Members for their service on the Board.