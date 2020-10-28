Pierce County Law Library Announces Self-Help Webinar Series

Submitted by The Pierce County Law Library.

TACOMA, WA – The Pierce County Law Library and the Pierce County Library System have announced a new self-help webinar series to help litigants access the courts and have their questions answered by licensed attorneys. The first self-help webinar will take place on November 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom. Tacoma Attorney Beverly Allen will be leading litigants through the process of filing for and obtaining final family law orders through the Pierce County Superior Court.

“We are so excited at the potential of this new webinar program to increase access to justice to the courts,” Branch Services Liaison Ame Watterson explains. “For nearly two years we have been partnering with local attorneys to offer CLEs and community presentations at our downtown and branch offices, earning the Pierce County Law Library the National Association of Law Libraries’ Excellence in Community Engagement Award and the Pierce County Standing Ovation Award for Community Outreach for 2020. We deeply appreciate our volunteer attorneys who work side by side with us to offer education and support to pro se litigants.”

“I have been a proud presenter at the law library’s in-person and through A Vibrant Communities Project: How-To Video Series,” Attorney Beverly Allen says. “What’s different about this new webinar format is that it welcomes members of the community to bring their real-world questions with their existing cases to the attention of the attorney. I have 10 years of experience in family law. My law firm was founded on the principle of empowering clients to master their cases, and volunteering with the law library fulfills the core of that mission.”

The Pierce County Law Library assists patrons with accessing the court system.

“Both the law library and Tacoma Pro Bono have been working very hard to help litigants during the COVID 19 pandemic. This is one more tool in our toolbox to make sure everyone has access to justice. I encourage all attorneys in Washington to contact me at ame.watterson@piercecountywa.org to discuss webinar topics you would like to volunteer to present,” Watterson says.

The webinar will be moderated so as to avoid the disclosure of personally-identifying information. Attendees are advised that their attendance at the seminar does not create an attorney-client relationship. All litigants with family law cases in Pierce County are welcomed and encouraged to attend.

The first self-help webinar for pro se litigants will take place at 5:00 p.m. on November 18, 2020 via Zoom. Information is available at www.co.pierce.wa.us/232/Law-Library. Please register in advance. There is no cost for attendance.