Division Ave. opens between J St. and MLK Jr. Way/K St. MLK Jr. Way to open between Division Ave. and S. 3rd St.

The contractor completed the track installation on the north side of Division Avenue from J Street to K Street/MLK Jr. Way and opened Division Avenue to two-way traffic. The contractor plans to finish the track installation on the west side of MLK Jr. Way from Division Ave. to S. 3rd St. at the end of this week or beginning of next week, and then will open MLK Jr. Way in this area. Access is open to hospitals, medical centers and the emergency department.

Crews continue installing track on the west side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th Street to 6th Avenue, on the east side of MLK Jr. Way from 15th St. to S. 19th St., and in the Stadium curve. The contractor continues working on traction power substations on Stadium Way, S. 8th Street, and near S. 15th Street, and will begin work on the traction power substation on N. 2nd Street soon. Crews are installing the foundations for Link power poles on Division Avenue near Wright Park. The contractor may install additional Link poles along the route.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to close MLK Jr. Way in both directions from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St. for track work in early November. Crews also plan to install a sewer line on Commerce St. and S. 9th St. Both of these construction activities could start as soon as November 6. In addition, crews could start excavating across 6th Avenue for track installation late next week.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and S. 18th Street.

When

Week of October 26

Where

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to S. 3rd Street – street closure. May open at the end of the week.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 9th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 19th St. — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 16th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.