Community outreach opportunity planned for Springbrook Park Design

Want to help design a City of Lakewood park? Now is your chance!

On Saturday, October 31 (Halloween), 2020 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. the City will be hosting an information station at Springbrook Park to chat with residents regarding potential changes to the park.

Last year, the City received a grant from the state to continue to make improvements at Springbrook Park, including expanding the park’s footprint and doing stream and habitat restoration along Clover Creek.

The City would love to hear from the people that use Springbrook Park regarding how the City can make additions or changes to meet your needs.

Join us for lots of treats – no tricks! Proper safety protocols will be adhered to during this event (masks and physical distancing)to make it a safe opportunity to learn more about your community needs.

Date: 10/31/2020

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Location: Springbrook Park, 12601 Addison St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499