Caring for Kids Needs Help

Caring for Kids will be holding its annual Holiday Fair this year on December 5th with masks and social distancing.

Of course there are many changes! The event will be held at Clover Park High School, instead of Hudtloff Middle School, where it has been held for years. Instead of the families picking up the gifts, each school will be responsible for picking up their families’ gifts for distribution. We are preparing for 600 plus families. This event is so important! The event is probably the best thing that has happened to these kids in the last eight months. Please help us by giving a donation to Caring for Kids, 237 Eldorado Avenue, Fircrest, 98466.

The last months have been very busy. We managed to send out 3,536 backpacks filled with school supplies to the schools. Over 1,000 school supply orders, activity kits, and books have been picked up by the schools. The clothing bank orders are coming in as many as seventeen in one day. Keeping the clothing bank filled is a major task.

Caring for Kids works all year long helping hundreds of families in need. Please help us! Question 253-279-9777 or carekids@comcast.net.