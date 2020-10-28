107 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, no new deaths confirmed October 28

On Oct. 28, we confirmed 107 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 9,975 cases and 191 deaths.

We have reported 1,214 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 134.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 86.7.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 114 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Those under 20 make up 11.7 % of the total number of cases and 17.1% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.2% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

Our percent of people testing positive has increased since the beginning of the month. It increased from 4.1% to 4.5% from October 4-17.

Today we added a table to show hospitals with 60 or more employees and 10 or more confirmed COVID-19 cases associated with an active outbreak.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.