Lakewood Station District Subarea Plan Public Hearing

The City of Lakewood Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the proposed Lakewood Station District Subarea Plan and Development Code on November 18, 2020 at 6:30 pm. To comply with Governor Inslee’s Emergency Proclamation 20-28 and its addendums, the public hearing will be held virtually via ZOOM and can be viewed live at www.youtube.com/user/cityoflakewoodwa/videos.

Once published, the November 18 Planning Commission agenda will have directions about how to testify live during the virtual public hearing. Meeting information is available online at cityoflakewood.us/planning-commission/ under agendas by date.

The preliminary draft Plan, Development Code, and SEPA Planned Action Checklist can be viewed at www.lakewoodstation.org.