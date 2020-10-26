What’s UP with Biz. News from the Economic Development Department

Did you know:

The City of University Place has received an additional $496,350 from the Washington State Department of Commerce as part of its federal CARES Act allocation. These additional funds will be used to provide more support to U.P. businesses for their COVID recovery efforts. Businesses can apply for grants up to $10,000. The goal is to distribute the grant funds by Nov. 20.

In addition to adhering to strict cleaning protocols, Bishops Cut and Color in the Village at Chambers Bay is closed to walk-ins on Mondays so it can offer Monday appointments to vulnerable individuals.

See’s Candies will open a shop in the Green Firs Towne Center for the holidays. The seasonal opening is scheduled for the week of Nov. 9.

Please continue to support our local businesses, especially during the holiday season, since this time of year generates the lion’s share of annual sales for many small businesses.