RE/MAX Sound Properties Now Offers Premier Real Estate Services in Lakewood

Lakewood, WA – Local real estate broker Nathaly Burnett and her husband Tracy, a retired Air Force Veteran, are the new Broker/Owners of RE/MAX Sound Properties. This team brings 22 years of local Real Estate experience. The new office opened August 5, 2020 in Lakewood, Washington.

Located at 5920 100th St SW #10, Lakewood, WA, RE/MAX Sound Properties serves residential and commercial real estate clients and also offers property management services.

“There’s been an increasing demand for residential real estate here in Lakewood, as well as rental properties for the transitioning military personnel at Joint Base Lewis McChord,” said Nathaly Burnett. “Now is a great time to be in the business, and the RE/MAX Sound Properties team is looking forward to using their expertise and passion for real estate to help community members find their perfect place to live.”

RE/MAX Sound Properties will serve families within Pierce County and along the I-5 corridor between Olympia and South King County.

For more information about Nathaly & Tracy Burnett or RE/MAX Sound Properties, please visit www.remax-soundproperties-wa.com or call 253-584-9595.