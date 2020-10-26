Pierce College announces Winter Quarter plans

As we look ahead to Winter Quarter, we hope you know that we are here to support you where you are. We expect all instruction to continue to be delivered virtually throughout Winter Quarter, aside from a select few programs that are approved for in-person instruction. As a reminder, we currently have four programs that are approved for in-person instruction: Nursing, Dental Hygiene, Emergency Medical Services and Veterinary Technology. If you are not enrolled in one of these programs, you can expect your classes to stay online for the quarter.

Our goal is to provide outstanding online instruction with the support you need to succeed. Do you have a question but you’re not sure where to start? Visit our Virtual Welcome Center to get connected with the help you need.

State regulations require us to provide a way for you to report a complaint or violation of safety procedures, which will be investigated by Pierce College personnel.

Please know that we continue to monitor this evolving situation and will bring more students and services back to campus as soon as it is safe to do so. Please be sure to continue to monitor your student email accounts for important updates. We’re so happy to have you here with us, and we hope you have an amazing quarter!

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.