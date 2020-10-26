Jason Whalen is the Best Choice for County Council

Submitted by Don Anderson.

Jason Whalen won’t need on-the-job training to deliver results for you as a member of the County Council.

I’ve had the pleasure of serving the City of Lakewood for 13 years as both a member of the city council and mayor. During this time, I’ve worked with Jason Whalen to strengthen public safety and develop infrastructure in our communities – among many other accomplishments. As a result of hard work, crime rates continue to decrease, street improvements continue to improve lives, and a new code enforcement continues to facilitate redevelopment of blighted properties.

I am endorsing Jason for Pierce County Council because I’ve witnessed his genuine dedication to improving the lives of everyone in Lakewood. And I know he’ll bring that same dedication to communities in our county – including the men and women in uniform on Joint Base Lewis-McCord. As a veteran, I know that civilians don’t often understand all that goes on in the military and the types of challenges that face our servicemembers. With JBLM located in District 6, it is critical we elect a veteran like Jason. Our men and women in uniform cannot afford to have someone who doesn’t have an understanding of the issues they face.

Pierce County also faces significant struggles in the coming months and Jason has the experience to start solving these challenges from Day One. He won’t need to have ‘on the job’ training.