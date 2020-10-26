64 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths confirmed October 26

On Oct. 26, we confirmed 64 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, and don’t yet know if they had underlying health conditions:

A man in his 70s from Lakewood.

A man in his 70s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 9,810 cases and 191 deaths.

We have reported 1,198 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 132.8. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 85.6.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 111.8 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Those under 20 make up 11.6 % of the total number of cases and 16.5% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.1% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

Fewer people seek testing and labs have lower staffing levels on weekends. Sometimes numbers in the early part of the week are low because of this.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.