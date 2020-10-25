Classy Chassis’ drive-through Haunted Car Washes… have a Terrifyingly Clean Time

Tacoma and Puyallup – Classy Chassis Car Washes is bringing back its legendary drive-through Haunted Car Wash event this year — in double the capacity — as this is the first time they are holding the event in two locations in Pierce County!

Classy Chassis owner, Corey Campbell , and his team have put together scenes and special effects that include haunting characters, laser lights, projectors, water, and fog machines. They invite your family to drive through a blacked-out tunnel and experience a thrilling show of monsters, music, and illusions that will be sure to spook you — and drive out with a clean and shiny car! And the best part: a portion of the proceeds from every sale will be donated to Mary Bridge Children’s Foundation!

Campbell is excited to be able to offer a Halloween event to the community that will bring fun for all ages, as well as be clean and safe per Health Department guidelines.

The Haunted Car Washes will be located at convenient sites in Tacoma and Puyallup and will be running 3 nights (October 29, 30 and 31). The “haunting” starts at 7:00 pm, with a special “Kids Hour” on Halloween from 5:30pm – 6:30pm where the terror level will be “toned down” for the younger crowd and trick-or-treat bags will be available for all kids. The price is $20 per carload (tax included). Classy Chassis is offering a $5 loyalty discount to all their Unlimited Wash Club vehicles with an active barcode sticker on the windshield.

This YouTube video allows a sneak preview of the experience…

More info can be found on their website at ClassyChassis.com/Haunted.

Classy Chassis “Haunted Car Washes”

October 29 – 7pm to 10pm

October 30 – 7pm to 10pm

October 31 – 5:30pm to 6:30pm (Kids Hour), 7pm to 11pm (Regular Haunting)

Tacoma – 5002 Center Street

Puyallup – 11304 Canyon Rd E

$20 per carload