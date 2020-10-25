Bridge pier construction brings overnight closure of East Bay Street / SR 167 in Tacoma

TACOMA – Travelers who use State Route 167/Bay Street under Interstate 5 in Tacoma will want to plan extra time into their trips over the next two weeks.

Monday, Oct. 26 to Friday, Nov. 6

Each weeknight, Monday through Friday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day, design-build contractor Atkinson Construction will close southbound SR 167 /East Bay Street from East Grandview Avenue to East 27th Street.

During the overnight closures, drivers will detour using East Grandview Avenue to East 32nd Street to Portland Avenue to I-5.

Daytime lane closure on 20th Street East in Fife

Construction crews will also one lane of 20th Street East in Fife from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30. One-way alternating traffic will be in place.

Both closures allow crews to advance work on the new southbound I-5 Puyallup River Bridge.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.