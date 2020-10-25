American Prospect: The Future of the Democratic Party Goes Through WA-10

Submitted by Beth Doglio for Congress.

This week, The American Prospect released a profile of the race for Congress in Washington’s 10th District – calling it a campaign for the “Future of the Democratic Party” between State Representative Beth Doglio and former Seattle Chamber CEO and Amazon ally Marilyn Strickland.

The article traces Doglio’s history as a successful climate organizer and one of the state’s most effective legislators, as well as Strickland’s record as Tacoma Mayor and Seattle Chamber CEO, calling her “the mastermind” of the “doomed strategy” to spend $1.45 million of Amazon’s cash to influence Seattle City Council elections.



“Strickland and Doglio approximate the two poles of Democratic politics in both Washington state and the nation broadly, with Strickland representing the interests of massive corporations that benefit from sideways tax policies and Doglio representing a climate-centered environmental activism. Democrats pride themselves on their big tent; Strickland and Doglio are at far opposite ends of it.”

READ: The American Prospect: The Future of the Democratic Party Goes Through This District

Fact checking Strickland’s environmental achievements and track record leading Tacoma out of the recession, the article also highlights Strickland’s role helping Amazon quash a tax on big businesses to fund affordable housing, her broken pledge not to take corporate PAC contributions, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s support for her campaign.

Climate Hawks Vote Founder and DNC Member RL Miller is quoted as saying, “I don’t use the term ‘corporate Democrat’ lightly…but Marilyn strikes me as the most corporate Democrat I’ve seen in years of involvement in Democratic politics.”



The American Prospect states plainly the stakes of this election, “A safe Democratic seat like this is likely to be held by the incumbent for decades. Right now, progressives and climate activists alike are going to win either a powerful ally in the House, or a lifelong opponent.”



Read the full article at The American Prospect.