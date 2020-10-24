The Suburban Times

Initial regular unemployment decreased during the week while continued claims increased during week of Oct. 11-17

By Leave a Comment

During the week of October 11 – 17, there were 16,890 initial regular unemployment claims (down 24.3 percent from the prior week) and 491,241 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 3.0 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).  

  • Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 172 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.
  • Initial regular initial claims, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims all decreased while continued claims increased over the week.

In the week ending October 17, ESD paid out over $149 million for 310,901 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $11.8 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Unemployment claim typeWeek ofOctober 11-October 17Week ofOctober 4-October 10Week ofSeptember 27-October 3
Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims16,89022,32415,496
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims3,6793,9004,151
Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims8,0918,7369,211
Continued/ongoing weekly claims462,581441,865477,850
Total claims491,241476,735506,708

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.

