Initial regular unemployment decreased during the week while continued claims increased during week of Oct. 11-17

During the week of October 11 – 17, there were 16,890 initial regular unemployment claims (down 24.3 percent from the prior week) and 491,241 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 3.0 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications remain at elevated levels and are at 172 percent above last year’s weekly new claims applications.

Initial regular initial claims, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims all decreased while continued claims increased over the week.

In the week ending October 17, ESD paid out over $149 million for 310,901 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March, ESD has paid more than $11.8 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.

Unemployment claim type Week ofOctober 11-October 17 Week ofOctober 4-October 10 Week ofSeptember 27-October 3 Regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) initial claims 16,890 22,324 15,496 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims 3,679 3,900 4,151 Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) initial claims 8,091 8,736 9,211 Continued/ongoing weekly claims 462,581 441,865 477,850 Total claims 491,241 476,735 506,708

For more information on current claimants and claims processing progress, please go to the benefits data dashboard on the ESD website.