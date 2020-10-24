CARES Act partnership creates over 70 new paid job internships for young adults

A partnership between Pierce County Economic Development, WorkForce Central, and Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region has come together through a CARES Act initiative to create paid internship positions for young people in the community. The Recovery Corps young adult internship program has already formed over 70 positions across 44 local employers, offering a diverse range of positions. Young adults, within the ages of 16-25 in the Pierce County area who are seeking work experience and the opportunity to serve their community to stimulate social and economic recovery are encouraged to apply now.

“This unique concept brings together a great partnership between the County, Goodwill, and Workforce Central to help young adults have internships and learn great work skills for the future,” said Betty Capestany, Pierce County Economic Development Director.

This creative partnership will allow local young adults get the opportunity to partake in a meaningful and beneficial internship to kickstart their careers. The participating employers are excited to be offering robust and invaluable internship positions.

“When unemployment spikes in the ways we have seen brought on by this pandemic, young people are disproportionately impacted in many ways,” said Katie Condit, WorkForce Central CEO. “WorkForce Central is proud to be partnering with Pierce County, Goodwill, and the dozens of employers stepping up to develop meaningful paid work experiences for the Pierce County Recovery Corps. No single entity can do this work alone, and the opportunities generated by these efforts demonstrate the power that comes from alignment.”

Participants will work alongside nonprofits and other businesses in a paid work experience to support the organizations as they recover from the effects of COVID-19. The positions being offered include 20 hours of work per week, for a minimum of four weeks with a range of pay rates. Successfully hired interns will also receive success coaching to support planning for the future, earn certifications, and will add marketable skills to their resumes.

The positions also include safety training and necessary equipment provided. Transportation, work attire, and other support services are available. There are also opportunities to receive additional training, increased number of hours, and an extended duration of program.

“Goodwill is honored to partner with WorkForce Central to help youth and young adults develop the job skills and work experiences that are so important for gaining a foothold in today’s uncertain and challenging economy, and we are grateful to the many organizations that are offering employment opportunities that will support the revival of our community,” said Lori Forte Harnick, President & CEO of Goodwill of the Olympics & Rainier Region.

Interested participants can apply here or for more information, email the Goodwill program at angelawh@goodwillwa.org, or call 360-353-6660.