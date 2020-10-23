Steilacoom Town Administrator Oct. 23 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – November 3, 2020, at 6:30 PM. us02web.zoom.us/j/87863068449

Planning Commission – November 9, 2020 at 6:30 PM. us02web.zoom.us/j/82356692232

Civil Service Commission – November 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM. us02web.zoom.us/j/87863068449

Preservation and Review Board – October 28, 2020 at 6:30 PM. us02web.zoom.us/j/84981730605



(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and

Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website once approved.

Time to Vote:

By November 3, 2020, through voting, you will exercise one of your greatest rights as a citizen. I encourage you to read both the State and Pierce County Voter’s Guide before casting your vote. The ballots have arrived and I ask you to vote the complete ballot. Washington has had secure voting by mail for ten+ years. Drop off your completed ballot at the Steilacoom Post Office or use the convenient Pierce County Auditors Ballot box located at the Steilacoom Library at Rigney Road and Steilacoom Boulevard. To avoid congestion, please vote early and trust the process.

Flu Shots Available:

Flu season is here and getting a flu shot may be the single most important thing Pierce County residents can do to protect themselves, their families and the community. That’s why Pierce County has launched the Spread Love, Not the Flu campaign, and findyourflushot.com, which makes finding the closest provider as easy as a couple of clicks.

In 2020, with COVID-19, flu shots are crucial for several reasons. For instance, the symptoms of the flu and COVID are so similar our health care system may become overloaded with people who don’t know if they have Coronavirus or the flu.

The campaign is aiming to have 70% of Pierce County residents six months and older get a flu shot. Last year, local estimates are that about 51% got immunized.

“Getting a flu shot in 2020 is more important than ever because COVID-19 is already putting many people in danger. Adding flu season to the equation increases the risk for everyone,” said Dr. Ken Farmer, director of the Office of Disaster Recovery with Pierce County. “Not only is there increased risk to us as individuals, but not having flu shots also puts our healthcare system at risk of getting overwhelmed.”

Pierce County will provide free flu shots at pop-up clinics around the county in the near future. In the meantime, there are free drive-thru locations available, as well as many providers that accept insurance. For more information about finding your flu shot, visit findyourflushot.com.

Scouting for Food:

Scout Troop 71 will be in your neighborhood collecting non-perishable food items on Saturday, November 7th, beginning at 8 A.M. Please have your donation visible from the street for pickup and delivery to the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry located at Steilacoom Community Church. Nonperishable items only and please none beyond the Best by Date. Financial donations will also be accepted. Bags will be delivered to your doorstep on October 31st.

Community Services:

Fall Childcare:

The Town will be providing childcare this Fall from 7:00 AM to 5:45 PM at Cherrydale School. Registration is currently open. Additional information is available on the Town’s official website or contact the Community Center at 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 108 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

5 medical aid responses

38 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

1 incident of domestic disturbance

1 arrest for DUI

2 incidents of vehicle prowl

1 incident of vandalism

1 incident of a boat stolen from another jurisdiction having been recovered in town

30 traffic stops

3 incidents of parking enforcement

2 online citizen reports

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please see the Public Safety webpage for more details: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued vactoring catch basins; swept streets; cleaned storm water facilities including bio-swales; installed and tested the brine spraying equipment in anticipation of potential freezing weather this weekend; worked with, monitored, and inspected developers for compliance with storm water regulations; and performed other maintenance activities.

Norberg Development:

The contractor continued to install minor infrastructure improvements and complete punch list items including preparation of utility as-builts for the development in preparation for final plat submittal.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed a utility disconnection in the 1300 block of Starling Street to facilitate a panel upgrade; pulled 1,077 feet of primary cable and terminated cables in the Norberg Estates development; assisted the Water department with maintenance activities; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed repair and maintenance on three pressure reducing stations due to fluctuating water pressures; repaired a pump at the Marietta Street lift station damaged due to inappropriate items being flushed into the sewer system; assisted the Electric crew with the installation of primary wire in the Norberg Development; worked with the Norberg developers transferring field notes for utility as-builts; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued winterizing sprinkler systems, drinking fountains, and other outdoor water connections and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Mask Compliance:

Any of us can carry the virus and not realize we are spreading it when we talk, cough or sneeze. Face coverings are required statewide in all public spaces because they are effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19, especially when combined with 6 feet of physical distance.

There are three face cover orders in place:

For employers and workers: Washington employers must ensure workers wear face coverings at work in almost all situations. Employers must provide face coverings if workers do not have them. Employers must comply with this order, which is enforced by the Department of Labor & Industries.

For the public: An order from the secretary of health requires Washingtonians to wear face coverings in public spaces and shared spaces, both indoors and outdoors. Examples include hotel or apartment hallways, outdoors where many people are gathered such as parks, playgrounds or popular walking paths, and in a restaurant when not seated and eating. People are individually responsible to comply with this order.

For businesses: A proclamation from Gov. Inslee prohibits businesses from allowing customers to enter without face coverings. Businesses are encouraged to provide alternatives for customers who cannot wear masks. Best practices for businesses is here in English (Updated July 28) and Spanish).

Additional Q&A is available at the state Department of Health. If you’re an employer and have questions about the separate order regarding face coverings for employees, visit the state Department of Labor & Industries common questions page.

Are there exemptions or times I do not have to wear a face covering?

There are some exemptions to the DOH order, including people with certain disabilities or health conditions, people who are deaf or hard of hearing, and children under the age of 2. (Officials encourage use of a face covering by children ages 3-5 if possible. Children 5 and older must wear a face covering.)

You do not need to wear a cloth face covering in your home when you are only with people in your household, or when you are alone in your car. You do not need to wear one when seated at a restaurant eating, or when you are outdoors, and people are far apart.

Why is this requirement in place?

Cloth face masks protect other people from getting COVID-19 from us when we talk, cough or sneeze. Between 20-40 percent of people with COVID-19 do not show any symptoms but can still spread the virus to others. Recent research suggests wearing a face covering can significantly reduce the incidence of COVID-19. Until a vaccine or cure is developed, face coverings will be our best defense.

REMEMBER: Staying home is still the safest way to prevent spreading COVID-19. When out, wear your face covering, stay 6 feet apart from others, wash your hands frequently, and stay local