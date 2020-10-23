Pierce County Sheriff Candidates Forum with U.P. Mayor Belleci

On Tuesday, Oct. 20, University Place Mayor Caroline Belleci held a Meet UP with the Mayor featuring three candidates for the Pierce County Sheriff position. The Mayor held a nearly two-hour conversation with candidates Ed Troyer, Cyndie Fajardo and Janice Bridges (write-in candidate).

Each of the candidates was invited to provide a brief introduction and biography and were then asked to respond to a number of other questions, including their top objectives if elected, and the role of policing in Pierce County and the Sheriff Department’s contract communities, including University Place. Hear what they had to say on a variety of topics, including protests, legislative issues, mental health and modern policing, and hiring and staffing levels.

The public can view the entire forum beginning today on U.P.’s YouTube channel as well as on UPTV.