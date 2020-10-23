Letter: The Good Republican

Submitted by John C. Alessio.

We’ve received a number of flyers in the mail from Jason Whalen, candidate for Pierce County Council. One flyer shows a picture of a pothole, claiming it is neither a Republican nor Democrat pothole – just a pothole. Jason, like many Republican candidates today, is trying to distance himself from his party. Republicanism has become synonymous with Trumpism, which has given rise to Neo Nazis, gun fetish white supremacists, KKK growth, violent conspiracy groups, disparagement of war heroes as suckers and losers, and much more that is contrary to American values.

Whalen wants us to think he is the good Republican that somehow got away. So, let’s give Whalen the benefit of the doubt and believe him. Who are the good Republicans? Good Republicans don’t want women to have complete control of their own bodies. They can’t wait to overturn Roe v. Wade. They are comfortable with the US House and Senate having only 26 Republican women representing them (out of 535 positions!). When healthcare coverage was extended to millions of people through the ACA, they vowed to kill it and protect the insurance companies, and they have done everything possible to make that happen.

Good Republicans don’t believe our environmental problems (extreme fires, floods, storms etc.) are significantly determined by human activities. They oppose any regulations that might inconvenience large corporations and the fossil fuel industries. Good Republicans claim Democrats want to raise taxes, but that is simply a cover for protecting the rich. Democrats want to raise taxes on the rich, not the middle and lower classes. Good Republicans are the party of and for the rich. That is why they prefer state economies based on regressive sales taxes that crush the middle class and poor, instead of progressive taxes that force the rich to pay their fair share. It is why, for so long, our state funding has been inadequate for our needs.

So, you see Mr. Whalen, you do own that pothole. It is, indeed, a Republican pothole – a “good Republican” pothole. If the rich don’t pay their fair share, our infrastructure, schools, and many other programs and services, suffer. Oh, and by the way, you also own the lies you perpetrate against your opponent. Circulating flyers calling a high school Science teacher who spent ten years working for the Girl Scouts, a “radical” with “fringe ideas” is about as ridiculous as it gets in politics. I’m embarrassed for you. Jani Hitchen gave an excellent statement on how our communities can be made SAFER for EVERYONE, and you twisted it into something ugly. Shame on you. People should have choices for whom to vote. It is the American way. Fortunately, it takes more than a picture of a pothole, and a few obvious lies, to fool Washingtonians.