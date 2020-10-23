Lahar Warning Siren System Change

Pierce County Department of Emergency Management (PCDEM) expanded the number and reach of the outdoor warning sirens in 2020. PCDEM has 42 sirens in the Puyallup River Valley and the Nisqually River Valley. These sirens are meant to get the attention of people who are outside so they know to get more information.

With the upgrades the sirens have more capabilities to notify people of emergencies. This includes using voice warnings in English and Spanish, flashing lights to reach additional vulnerable populations and verbal instructions based on the emergency.

Read more at the City of Puyallup’s website.