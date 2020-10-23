First of two new I-5 overpasses at Thorne Lane opens in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – There is good news to share for Lakewood and Joint Base Lewis-McChord residents and commuters.

Friday at 1 p.m., design-build contractor, Atkinson Construction, opened the first of two new overpasses at Thorne Lane. The Thorne Lane ‘high’ bridge is a 344-foot long overpass connects the Lakewood neighborhoods of Woodbrook and Tillicum. The bridge spans all lanes of Interstate 5 and the railroad tracks.

This means long delays commuters had experienced at the traffic signal near the railroad tracks will soon be a thing of the past. The new overpass also helps traffic flow more efficiently after crews built two roundabouts, instead of traffic signals.

Temporary configuration

While the opening will improve local traffic flow through the area, there are remaining temporary local detours while crews finish building roadways that will open the second new overpass at Thorne Lane.

For the next week, southbound I-5 travelers exiting to Thorne Lane will continue to use the original overpass to turn right to Thorne Lane or left onto Murray Road.

Travelers headed to Tillicum can either continue to follow the existing detour on Thorne Lane to Union Avenue, or, use the roundabout at Murray Road and cross the new “high” bridge to Union Avenue.

This temporary traffic pattern will remain in place until the last weekend of October, when crews will work to open the second new overpass at Thorne Lane. The WSDOT blog has more details on the changes ahead for travelers who use this interchange.

Updates for scheduled ramp closures on this project are listed on Tacomatraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.