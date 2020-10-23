End Citizens United and Let America Vote Endorse Beth Doglio in WA-10

Submitted by End Citizens United PAC and Let America Vote PAC.

End Citizens United (ECU) and Let America Vote (LAV) today endorsed Beth Doglio for Congress in Washington’s Tenth Congressional District.

“Beth Doglio is a leader Washington families can count on and someone the corporate special interests will run and hide from,” said President of ECU and LAV Tiffany Muller. “Beth is committed to passing historic anti-corruption and voting rights legislation, overturning Citizens United, and will post her schedule so the people of Washington’s tenth district can be sure she is in D.C. fighting for them. End Citizens United and Let America Vote are proud to endorse Beth, and we will be urging our more than four million members in Washington State and around the country to do everything they can to help her win.”

“I won’t take a dime of corporate PAC money because the corporate special interests have enough power in D.C.,” said Beth Doglio. “We have to make too much progress on affordable health care, climate change, and gun violence to let Big Money call the shots. Corporations aren’t people and I will go to D.C. and make them understand that, too.”

End Citizens United and Let America Vote recently merged to combat the two biggest challenges facing our democracy: Big Money and voter suppression. ECU is dedicated to getting Big Money out of politics and fixing the rigged system in Washington so that the government works for all Americans. LAV is building a grassroots effort to fight back against voter suppression and protect every American’s right to vote.

ECU and LAV will work to end our rigged political system by electing reform champions, passing meaningful legislative reforms, and elevating these issues in the national conversation. ECU has more than four million members nationwide, including 10,400 in WA-10, and is entirely grassroots-funded with an average donation of just $14. In 2018, over 1,000 LAV grassroots volunteers knocked on over 340,000 doors, made 112,000 calls, and sent 341,000 texts to help elect 100 pro-democracy leaders.