Birth to 25 Advisory Board seeking new members

Pierce County Human Services seeks interested candidates to serve on the Birth to 25 Advisory Board (B-25 Board). The B-25 Board is a 19-member board tasked with proposing a long-range plan with policy, systems, and environmental change recommendations to ensure the successful development of infants, children, youth and young adults ages Birth to 25.

The B-25 Board currently has two vacant positions to fill – one from the K-12 education community and the other from Pierce County’s third Council district – the easternmost portion of the County. Board members must be over 18 years old and able to attend monthly meetings on the first Monday of each month. Interested parties may apply online or print and mail in the application.

Membership of the B-25 Board consists of 19 voting members representing the cultural diversity of Pierce County, including one from each County Council district and the remaining from areas of interest such as the juvenile justice, pediatric and behavioral health communities.

Pierce County’s more than 48 boards and commissions help shape programs targeted for children, senior citizens, developmentally disabled persons, and a variety of other services which benefit residents and community needs. Interest and participation from community members enhances and improves the administration of local government.

For information about the B-25 Board, contact Stephanie Bray at 253-798-6917.