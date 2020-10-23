139 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths confirmed October 23

On Oct. 23, we confirmed 139 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths, all with no known underlying health conditions:

A woman in her 90s from Frederickson.

A man in his 60s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

Our totals are 9,543 cases and 188 deaths.

We have reported 1,106 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 122.6. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 79.0.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 101.8 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

The 0-19 age group has increased by 37% and is the fastest growing age group among cases with 11.5% of the total number of cases and 15.8% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

The high number today is from a continued increase in community transmission combined with a high number of person-to-person transmission within households.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.