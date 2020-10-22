Zoo Society Gala Goes Online as Zoobilee re-imagined

TACOMA, Wash. – Always wanted to go to Zoobilee? Now, everyone can – because The Zoo Society’s fabulous fundraising party is returning this year, transformed into an online event on Nov. 13. It’s absolutely free, complete with Zoom cocktails, livestreamed auction and virtual animal appearances.

A 27-year Tacoma tradition, Zoobilee evolved to bring together leaders and philanthropists to sample great food, dance to live music, visit with animals like Siesta the sloth, and bid on items to support animal care and wildlife conservation at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium. In 2018 and 2019 other fundraising events took its place on Zoo grounds.

This year Zoobilee is back, and going online in a unique way: Zoobilee Re-Imagined.

“We haven’t hosted Zoobilee for the past several years, so we’re using these unusual times to reinvent it – thus “Zoobilee Re-Imagined!” said Ruthann Howell, executive director of The Zoo Society. “We’re building in all the elements that people loved: our animals, a great program, fun food and beverages if you want them. And we’re adding the ability to participate however you want from your own home – you can go glam, in your jammies, engage your kids, whatever is most fun for you. And while we hope to generate generous support for our terrific Zoo, we also love that anyone can participate, since it’s virtual with no limits and no cost.”

Zoobilee Re-Imagined is absolutely free. Here’s what you’ll find on Nov. 13:

5:30 – 7 p.m. Zooming to Zoobilee – a limited, registration-only Zoom happy hour party with cocktail demonstration, bingo, virtual dessert dash and silent auction bidding. Come dressed up or down.

– a limited, registration-only Zoom happy hour party with cocktail demonstration, bingo, virtual dessert dash and silent auction bidding. Come dressed up or down. 7-9 p.m. Zoobilee Livestream – an online auction livestreamed on YouTube, with animal appearances, raise-the-paddle, live auction and fantastic bid items.

Mobile bidding registration is required, and opens Nov. 6 at zoobilee2020.ggo.bid.

Zooming to Zoobilee registration and livestream link at thezoosociety.org/zoobilee-reimagined-virtual-event.

Zoobilee Re-Imagined is generously sponsored by TOTE Maritime Alaska, Union Avenue Compounding Pharmacy, Columbia Bank, Wells Fargo Bank, Auto Warehousing Company, The Old Cannery Furniture Warehouse, AHBL, Jennifer Unrau, Artistic Plastic Surgery Center, Davies Pearson, P.C. and The Rush Companies.