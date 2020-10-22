U.P. Public Invited to Comment on 2021-22 Budget

The City Council is in the midst of reviewing the City of University Place proposed 2021-22 biennial budget. This is a status quo budget that assumes a continuation of the 2020 levels of service to the community with a modest level of inflation.

Council Members held a study session on the two year $68.4 million budget ($52.6M Operating, $10.8M Capital and $5.0M Internal Service) during their meeting on Oct. 5 and conducted a public hearing on the document at their regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 19. The Council will hold another study session and public hearing on the budget on Nov. 2, with a final public hearing planned for Nov. 16. If there are no major revisions that night, the budget may be voted on that evening.

Residents are encouraged to review the draft document. Although lengthy (221 pages), it provides a comprehensive overview of:

The budget process

Revenue assumptions

Ending fund balances

Operating and Capital budgets

Departmental specifics

Fund level budgets

Historical tax rates

“The City’s budget is meant to reflect the priorities of our citizens, especially in terms of our investments in public works, public safety, parks and more,” said Leslie Blaisdell, the City’s Finance director. “The public hearings are just that: an opportunity for Council members to hear from constituents and get their feedback on the proposed budget.”

Due to COVID restrictions, this year’s public hearings are being conducted using remote technology, but people can also send their comments, questions or concerns to the City Clerk by no later than 5 p.m. on the night of the hearing.