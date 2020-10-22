The Suburban Times

Oakbrook Post Office Closed

A signed taped to the door at the Oakbrook Post Office states the location is closed. “This location may open again as a Post Office Store at a future date, status unknown.”

This location is at 8404 83rd Ave SW, Lakewood, WA 98498.

