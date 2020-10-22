Letter: Choose honest leadership for our schools

Submitted by Damita O’Dell.

Maia Espinoza, who is challenging Chris Reykdal to become the state superintendent of public instruction is good at fudging her resume. She claims to have a degree she doesn’t have and run a non profit that really isn’t. Voter guide statements aren’t fact-checked but they should be.

Voters deserve accurate information and candidates who are honest. Meanwhile Reykdal has shown himself to be a leader during this pandemic with a plan to get kids back in school when it’s safe and helping them get technology to meet their educational needs until they do. It seems we have a choice between an experienced leader with a genuine interest in our children and a plan for their success or someone who lost runs for State Rep & City Council and has jumped into another race to further her own political aspirations.