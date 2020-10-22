Fall Safety Day Event Turns into a Drive Through

West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host their 24th annual Fall Safety Day event on Saturday, October 24th from 10am – 1pm, just as in years past. The only difference is this will be a drive through event, instead of the typical event inside the station’s apparatus bay.

As the community drives through, they will be met by WPFR personnel who load their car with pumpkins (1 per child) and receive a bag of goodies and safety information.

Join us at Station 21, located at 5000 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood for this fun fall event!

Traffic flow is important for this event, so please see the map below with designated entrance and exit locations. Please note when cars exit onto Steilacoom Boulevard, they will only be able to turn right.

