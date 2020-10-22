The City of Fircrest would like to remind you to enjoy Halloween safely. We are using guidance from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department to ensure we do not contribute to the spread of COVID-19. There will be no Halloween Night City-sponsored events this year. What are some activities you can do to celebrate Halloween safely?

Carve or decorate a pumpkin or two. Display your art for your neighbors to see. If this is something you do with friends, try to do it outdoors and a Safe Six feet apart.

Decorate your home.

Do a Halloween scavenger hunt. Give kids a list of Halloween decorations from your neighborhood and see if they can find them all. Don’t get too close. Admire the objects from a distance.

Make a festive and safe face-covering! Pick out fun Halloween fabrics or make a jack-o-lantern smile on your face covering to wear for the month of October.

Have an online costume contest or parade.

Watch a scary movie or one about Halloween. Be sure to limit the guest list to people in your home. Synchronize your movie watching with friends and chat about the scary parts via text or video chat.

Hide treats around your house. Then have kids hunt for them, rather than going door to door.

These activities have the greatest risk of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19.

Door to door trick-or-treating.

Trunk-or-treating, where kids get candy from people in cars in a parking lot.

Crowded, indoor parties.

Indoors haunted houses where people are close together and screaming.

Hayrides with people outside your household.

