Doglio Earns Support from National Progressive Figures and Local Leaders

Submitted by Beth Doglio for Congress.

State Representative and Congressional Candidate Beth Doglio takes on the last two weeks of the general election with backing from national progressive figures: Julián Castro, Ed Markey and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Doglio’s record as a labor and environmental champion over three decades as a community leader and two terms representing the 22nd Legislative District has also earned her the support of current and former state agency directors. Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown and former Department of Ecology Directors Maia Bellon, Jay Manning and Ted Sturdevant have all endorsed Doglio. Manning also served as Chief of Staff to Governor Gregoire.

Local and national volunteers mobilized through the campaign’s field organizing and national climate organizations like Sunrise Movement have spread the word on Doglio’s progressive campaign that is fueled by people, not corporations. The average campaign contribution is just $57.45.

“Beth Doglio is a champion for working people who has shown time and time again she can organize to fight for us – to keep fossil fuels out of our communities and toxic chemicals out of our water. She is a true progressive who we can count on to push for big, bold change in Congress,” said Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Doglio added, “The vigor of young progressives rallying around working class struggles is absolutely exemplified in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – I am so incredibly honored to be endorsed by her PAC Courage to Change!”

Doglio has the individual backing of over 150 local and national elected officials, over 120 in-district educators, alongside the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association, unions representing over half a million working Washingtonians, and the support of all the district’s tribes: Squaxin Island, Puyallup and Nisqually, as well as ten additional tribes in the state.

Doglio has also earned the vast majority of support from local Democratic activists and has the endorsement of the 2nd, 22nd, 25th, 27th, 28th, 29th, and 31st Legislative District Democratic groups in addition to the Mason, Pierce, and Thurston County Democrats, Thurston County Democratic Women, and the Thurston County Young Democrats.

See the full list of endorsements at bethdoglio.com/endorsements.