CPSD extends free meal service through end of the 2020-21 school year

The federal waiver allowing Clover Park School District to serve free meals to all children 18 and under has been extended through the 2020-21 school year. Parents and students may pick up meals for all children in the household.

Meals will include breakfast and lunch and will be served at the following school sites and mobile locations each day, Monday through Friday.

School Locations Times Beachwood 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Carter Lake 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Dower 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Evergreen 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Four Heroes/Harrison Prep 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Custer 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hillside 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Idlewild 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lake Louise 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lakeview 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Meriwether 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oakbrook 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Park Lodge 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Rainier 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tillicum 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tyee Park 10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Lochburn 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Hudtloff 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thomas 11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mobile Locations Altitude 104 – Gate at Sales Rd S 10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Aladdin Camelot/Jim’s Deli 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Sandman 4/Silver Ridge 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. Wisteria Walk Apts. 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. 7007 146th St SW/New Testament Church 11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Alta Apartments 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m. Oakwood Elementary 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lincoln Ave SW/Chicago Ave SW 11:45 a.m. to Noon 127th St. SW / 47th Ave (Spring) 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. 115th St Ct SW / Bridgeport Way Noon to 12:30 p.m.

Free- and Reduced-Price Meal Applications

Though meals are free for all students through the end of the school year, it is still important for families who qualify to fill out a free- and reduced-price meal application. Not only does it help provide nutritious meals for students, but it is another way the school district receives important state and federal funding to support students in the classroom.

Eligibility forms that are not submitted are a lost resources for our classrooms, and more importantly, students.

Families can fill out the application online through the district website or by returning the application that was recently mailed to homes in the pre-paid envelope provided. Printed forms are also available at our schools.

CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner has an important message about free- and reduced-price meal applications. Families who qualify still need to fill out an application this year to ensure the district receives vital state and federal funding to support students.