CPSD extends free meal service through end of the 2020-21 school year

The federal waiver allowing Clover Park School District to serve free meals to all children 18 and under has been extended through the 2020-21 school year. Parents and students may pick up meals for all children in the household.
Meals will include breakfast and lunch and will be served at the following school sites and mobile locations each day, Monday through Friday.
|School Locations
|Times
|Beachwood
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Carter Lake
|10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Dower
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Evergreen
|10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Four Heroes/Harrison Prep
|10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Custer
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Hillside
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Idlewild
|10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Lake Louise
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Lakeview
|10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Meriwether
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Oakbrook
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Park Lodge
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Rainier
|10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Tillicum
|10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Tyee Park
|10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Lochburn
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Hudtloff
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
|Thomas
|11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Mobile Locations
|Altitude 104 – Gate at Sales Rd S
|10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
|Aladdin Camelot/Jim’s Deli
|10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
|Sandman 4/Silver Ridge
|10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
|Wisteria Walk Apts.
|11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
|7007 146th St SW/New Testament Church
|11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
|Alta Apartments
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
|Oakwood Elementary
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Lincoln Ave SW/Chicago Ave SW
|11:45 a.m. to Noon
|127th St. SW / 47th Ave (Spring)
|12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|115th St Ct SW / Bridgeport Way
|Noon to 12:30 p.m.
Free- and Reduced-Price Meal Applications
Though meals are free for all students through the end of the school year, it is still important for families who qualify to fill out a free- and reduced-price meal application. Not only does it help provide nutritious meals for students, but it is another way the school district receives important state and federal funding to support students in the classroom.
Eligibility forms that are not submitted are a lost resources for our classrooms, and more importantly, students.
Families can fill out the application online through the district website or by returning the application that was recently mailed to homes in the pre-paid envelope provided. Printed forms are also available at our schools.Print This Post
Leave a Reply