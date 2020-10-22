The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

CPSD extends free meal service through end of the 2020-21 school year

By Leave a Comment

The federal waiver allowing Clover Park School District to serve free meals to all children 18 and under has been extended through the 2020-21 school year. Parents and students may pick up meals for all children in the household.

Meals will include breakfast and lunch and will be served at the following school sites and mobile locations each day, Monday through Friday.

School LocationsTimes
Beachwood11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Carter Lake10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Dower11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Evergreen10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Four Heroes/Harrison Prep10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Custer11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Hillside11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Idlewild10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Lake Louise11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Lakeview10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Meriwether11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Oakbrook11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Park Lodge11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Rainier10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tillicum10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Tyee Park10:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Lochburn11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Hudtloff11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Thomas11:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mobile Locations		 
Altitude 104 – Gate at Sales Rd S10:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Aladdin Camelot/Jim’s Deli10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Sandman 4/Silver Ridge10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Wisteria Walk Apts.11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
7007 146th St SW/New Testament Church11:15 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Alta Apartments11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Oakwood Elementary11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Ave SW/Chicago Ave SW11:45 a.m. to Noon
127th St. SW / 47th Ave (Spring)12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
115th St Ct SW / Bridgeport WayNoon to 12:30 p.m.

Free- and Reduced-Price Meal Applications

Though meals are free for all students through the end of the school year, it is still important for families who qualify to fill out a free- and reduced-price meal application. Not only does it help provide nutritious meals for students, but it is another way the school district receives important state and federal funding to support students in the classroom.

Eligibility forms that are not submitted are a lost resources for our classrooms, and more importantly, students.

Families can fill out the application online through the district website or by returning the application that was recently mailed to homes in the pre-paid envelope provided. Printed forms are also available at our schools.

CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner has an important message about free- and reduced-price meal applications. Families who qualify still need to fill out an application this year to ensure the district receives vital state and federal funding to support students.
Print This Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *