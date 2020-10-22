79 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases, 0 new deaths confirmed October 22

On Oct. 22, we confirmed 79 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 9,410 cases and 185 deaths.

We have reported 1,032 cases in the last 14 days. Our 14-day case rate per 100,000 is 114.4. Our average cases per day over the last 14 days is 73.7.

With the 6-day data lag, our case rate is at 99.4 per 100,000. The data lag helps to ensure accuracy and is a required element of Safe Start metrics for movement into phases and other re-opening requirements, such as schools.

Those under 20 make up the largest increase in cases in the past 2 weeks with 11.4% of the total number of cases and 14.7% of cases in the past 2 weeks.

We are also seeing an increase in the number of cases in households with a large number of contacts.

The 20-39 age group comprise the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 38.3% of total cases in the past 2 weeks.

If you have symptoms or may have had contact with someone who has COVID-19, please get tested!

See our Safe Start dashboard for testing information and other local data we’re tracking for the governor’s Safe Start Washington Plan.