U.P.’s New Forever Friends Sculpture Vandalized

U.P.’s newest piece of public art, a sculpture entitled “Forever Friends” by artist John Jewell, has been vandalized. The bronze sculpture was inspired by Brewster, one of two horses belonging to the Curran family, original owners of the Curran Apple Orchard, and features a young girl feeding him an apple. Vandals recently pried off the apple from the young girl’s hands.

The sculpture was donated to the City of University Place in May following a multi-year fundraising campaign to cover the $134,000 cost of acquiring the artwork. UP for Arts planned to officially dedicate the sculpture to commemorate Curran Apple Orchard’s 25th anniversary as a community park once COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

For those who worked so hard to bring the project to fruition, the loss of the apple is more than a theft. “It is an affront to what our community stands for,” UP for Arts member Bunny Nance said. “’Forever Friends’ really struck a chord with our community. We’ve had countless comments from people who have embraced this sculpture as well as what it represents.”

According to U.P. Police Chief Greg Premo, vandalism that results in damage in excess of $750 is considered a Class C felony; if the damage reaches $5,000 it is a Class B felony. The public is encouraged to report tips about this damage anonymously to the U.P. Police Department by calling 253.798.4058. If no one answers, feel free to leave a message. In addition, UP for Arts urges those in possession of the apple to return it to the organization by mailing it to P.O. Box 65145, University Place, WA 98464.