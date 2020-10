Chef Blake Lord-Wittig dug deep into hyper local ingredients at his last restaurant, De La Terre. With Spice Lab, his new restaurant opening in downtown Tacoma on October 21, the concept goes global in scope and spice. Lord-Wittig’s glazed carrots, for instance, are fueled by Middle Eastern and Moroccan ingredients: harissa, dukkah and labneh yogurt. […]

