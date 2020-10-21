Promising Futures: Dower Elementary’s Edwin Miles

Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Dower Elementary School fourth grader Edwin Miles.

When he first started at Dower in first grade, Edwin struggled with reading. Today, he is a reading machine and doesn’t hesitate to pick up a new book.

Edwin Miles.

“Edwin is fun to be around and an impressive learner,” said Dower principal Megan Qualls. “The strides he has made in reading have been amazing to watch.”

His favorite subject is math. His mom said he is “a numbers guy.”

Edwin is also working on his athletic conditioning so he can play football. He wants to be a professional football player when he gets older.