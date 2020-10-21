New Trustee, Therese Pasquier, appointed to Pierce College

As a longtime advocate for education, Therese Pasquier is looking forward to serving as the newest member of Pierce College’s governor-appointed Board of Trustees. Pasquier is CEO of Sound Family Medicine, the largest primary care medical group in East Pierce County. Although she has served in many roles throughout her career in healthcare, she has always enjoyed staying connected with students and the next generation of healthcare workers.

“Education has always been so important to me,” Pasquier said. “I want young kids to realize that if you have drive and ambition, you will find a way to get the education you need to grow and be successful in life.”

Pasquier is a first-generation immigrant from Vietnam, whose family was one of thousands of refugees seeking safety from the north Vietnamese invasion. Her family escaped in a fishing boat right before the fall of Saigon in April 1975.

Pasquier grew up learning the importance of servant leadership, and serving others and giving back have become her purpose in life. She has dedicated her personal and professional life to making a difference in her community.

“I am excited to have Therese join our Board,” said Chancellor and CEO Michele Johnson, Ph.D. “She brings a passion for education, has a strong record of service to the community, and will keep us focused on mission and closing equity gaps so all our students can reach their goals.”

Pasquier replaces Angela Condon, who has come to the end of her term limit after serving as a stellar member of the college’s Board of Trustees since 2011.

“Pierce College’s mission to provide quality educational opportunities for a diverse community of learners inspires me,” Pasquier said. “I truly believe in this mission, and I want to help people see that there is a low-cost, high-quality option for higher education in our own community.”

