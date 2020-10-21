New TCC Bachelor of Applied Science Program Open for Applicants Interested in Career in IT

Tacoma Community College has launched a new Bachelor of Applied Science (BAS) degree in Information Technology (IT). The college is now accepting applications for the first cohort of the IT Networking Information Systems and Technology (ITN-IST) program, which will start classes in fall quarter 2021.

Most university IT programs lead to computer science degrees. Created with input from local employers, TCC’s program builds on the skills of Networking and Cyber Security Associate of Applied Science (AAS) program graduates and leads to a Bachelor of Applied Science degree. The program focuses on applied skills with a full project-based curriculum. Small class sizes will allow for individualized attention, and classes will be held during the evenings to accommodate working adults.

To be eligible for the two-year program, students should have either an Associate Degree in Networking and Cyber Security or a different Associate Degree with A+ and Network+ certification. Applicants can attend a virtual information session, view program entry requirements, upload required documents and apply online.

“We expect the program to fill fast,” said Char Gore, Acting Director of Applied Baccalaureate Degrees at TCC. “Priority placement will be based upon eligibility, date of application, and space available.”

Other BAS degrees TCC offers include Community Health, Health Information Management and Applied Management.