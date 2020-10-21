City of DuPont Parks & Recreation Auction

The Annual Parks & Recreation Auction kicks off October 21. We need your support now more than ever.

Bidding starts at 5PM Wednesday, October 21st through 9PM, Saturday, October 24th.

There are lots of great items including golf for a year at The Home Course, dinner at El Gaucho Steakhouse, gift baskets perfect for the upcoming holiday season, and more!

Tickets are $10 to access bidding and you will receive a bid number. For $30.00 more, you can purchase access to bid and dinner for four from Farrelli’s to be picked up anytime between October 19th and October 24th.

Thank you for helping to support youth, adult, and senior programming!

Visit: www.dupontwa.gov/558/Parks-Recreation-Annual-Auction