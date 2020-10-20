Track installation continues on Martin Luther King Jr. Way, extending from S. 15th St. to S. 19th St. this week

Crews will continue installing track on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. going south to S. 19th St. As soon as Tuesday, Oct. 20, the contractor will excavate across S. 18th St., which will close S. 18th St. east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley. In addition, MLK Jr. Way will be closed to northbound traffic from S. 19th St. to S. 15th St.

Please follow the detour on S. J St. and allow a little extra time to reach your destination. Looking ahead, the contractor plans to close MLK Jr. Way in both directions from S. 19th St. to S. 17th St. for track work in early November. We will provide more information soon.

The contractor continues to install Link power poles along the route and will install these poles on N. 1st St. on Oct. 21 and 22 at night (from about 7 pm to 5 am). Crews continue to install track on Division Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way to S. 3rd St., MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave., and in the Stadium curve. The contractor continues working on traction power substations on Stadium Way, S. 8th St. near S. 15th St, and will begin work on the traction power substation on N. 2nd St. soon.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way is open to two-way traffic between S. 3rd St. and 6th Avenue with track installed on the west side of the street. Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install stormwater and water utilities on N. 2nd St. as soon as Oct. 26, and plans to do potholing and utility work on Commerce St. (not scheduled yet).

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Stadium Way, Division Avenue, N. K Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 7th Street, S. 8th Street, S. 9th Street, S. 16th Street, S. 17th Street, and S. 18th Street

When

Week of October 19

Where

Stadium Way from Division Avenue to S. 4th St. – southbound lane closure. Follow detours on Tacoma Avenue, St. Helens, and Broadway. Stadium Way is open northbound from I-705 to Division Avenue with turns at S. 4th St. and Division Ave.

Stadium Way/N. E St./N 1st St. from north of Division Avenue to Broadway — street closure.

Division Avenue from J St. to K St./MLK Jr. Way – westbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Division Avenue to S. 3rd Street – street closure.

S. 7th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 8th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 9th Street west of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

MLK Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave – southbound lane closure.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 15th St. to S. 19th St. — northbound lane closure. Follow detour on S. J St.

S. 16th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 17th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.

S. 18th Street east of MLK Jr. Way to the alley – intersection closure.