Roadway repairs bring overnight I-5 lane closures near South 56th Street in Tacoma

TACOMA – Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair concrete panels on northbound Interstate 5 near South 56th Street in Tacoma during overnight hours Oct. 21 and Oct. 24.

Crews will reduce northbound I-5 to a single lane by closing three lanes on the following nights:

Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.

Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 p.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.

Overnight travelers are encouraged to give themselves extra travel time and slow down for work zones.

Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.