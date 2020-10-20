October 21, 2020 proclaimed Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Day

At the October 19, 2020 Lakewood City Council Regular meeting, the Lakewood City Council proclaimed October 21, 2020 as Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Day in the city of Lakewood.

The Lakewood Chamber is a membership organization comprised of local business professionals who join together for the purpose of promoting the commercial progress of our community through business-to-business (B2B) referrals, marketing, and advertising, education, leadership skills, advocacy, and networking opportunities.

With this proclamation the City recognizes the vital role the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce plays in helping the city, regional and state economy grow stronger.

At the meeting, Lakewood Chamber of Commerce Membership Service Representative Sue Boguszewski thanked the city stating:

“We appreciated the City and the support you give us… Its important to belong to the Chamber because we represent professionals. We represent Lakewood as fine city to partnership with, to open your business here and to let us help you promote your business in any way possible through the Lakewood Chamber. So, thank you city for this proclamation. On behalf of Linda [Smith, CEO of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce] and the staff, we appreciate each one of you and all you do to help us with our mission”

The full proclamation can be read here.