Keep Riding

Tacoma, WA – The air is crisp, and the sky is grey – that means that Light Up Your Ride is right around the corner! November 1 marks the end of daylight-saving time, which means shorter days and darker commutes by bike. But that doesn’t have to mean less bike riding!

Downtown On the Go wants to shed some light on commuting by handing out free bike lights on October 29, 2020 at Light Up Your Ride from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. outside of Campfire Coffee Co. (1554 Market St.). The Pierce Transit Outreach team will also be in attendance to share information about their bike-accessible Runner service. Social distancing and face coverings will be required for all attendees.

Whether riding a bike at night or in dreary weather, bike lights or reflectors can make all the difference in safety. Come and support a new downtown business and learn the best tips and tricks from seasoned Tacoma bike commuters. Thank you to GeoEngineers for sponsoring this year’s event.