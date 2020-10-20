CPSD Staff Spotlight: Ant’tjuan Wade

Our CPSD Staff Spotlight this week features Lakes High School kitchen manager Ant’tjuan Wade. He is in his ninth year working for the district’s Student Nutrition department.

He first started working for the district because he wanted a job that provided him with the opportunity to work with food. He started out as a substitute kitchen manager, moving between schools depending on need, but was able to settle in at Lakes full time three years ago.

Ant’tjuan Wade

At Lakes, Ant’tjuan manages eight kitchen staff and helps serve hundreds of students each day. “I like being at Lakes because the kids love me and everyone knows my name,” he said. “I really enjoy being able to build relationships with them as they come through the line each day.”