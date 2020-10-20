Changes coming to southbound I-5 in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD – An upcoming southbound Interstate 5 traffic shift will move all lanes to a temporary location under the Berkeley Street overpass. It’s the third traffic shift that design-build contractor Atkinson Construction has for raising the highway nearly 14 feet at this location.

In order to make these changes, crews during overnight hours of Saturday, Oct. 24, will close lanes and ramps of southbound I-5 between Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street. Travelers are encouraged to plan extra time to help prevent delays.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Weather permitting, beginning at 10:30 p.m., crews will close a single lane of southbound I-5. As the evening progresses, crews will eventually reduce southbound I-5 to a single lane between Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street.

Between the hours of 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, the following ramps will close:

Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5

Southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5

No two ramps will be closed at the same time.

Travelers coming from the Tillicum neighborhood can get to southbound I-5 by detouring to northbound I-5 at Berkeley Street or Thorne Lane, exiting northbound I-5 at Gravelly Lake Drive, then returning to southbound I-5.

Once all lanes and ramps reopen by 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25, southbound I-5 travelers will be in a temporary lane configuration under the Berkeley Street overpass.

This traffic shift creates a temporary work zone between the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5 at Berkeley Street.

Work can be rescheduled due to weather. Updates for scheduled ramp closures on this project are listed on Tacomatraffic.com.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.