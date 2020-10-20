An Advent Calendar across Tacoma’s North End

Submitted by Brad Stave.

With the support and engagement of the North End Neighbor Council, we’re running a COVID-19 safe ‘advent calendar’ window decorating event from Dec 1-24 in Tacoma’s North End that we’re calling ‘Holiday Windows.’ Twenty four residents and businesses will decorate their windows in celebration of the season.

Each day, between December 1-24, a new beautifully decorated window will be revealed at 6PM across Tacoma’s North End. Windows can include but are not limited to traditional, popular culture, religious, and winter themes.

Until November 15th, a total of 24 residents and businesses in the North End of Tacoma can submit their window ideas at www.HolidayWindows.org.

On December 1st, we’ll launch ‘Holiday Windows’ and anyone across the Puget Sound can visit www.HolidayWindows.org to search and view a map, and tour the windows throughout the holiday season.

You can also like and follow ‘Holiday Windows’ on Facebook by visiting: www.facebook.com/HolidayWindowsFB