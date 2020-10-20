A Message from the Lakewood Playhouse Board of Directors

For the past seven months, this community non-profit playhouse has been striving to stay open.

Due to the COVID phase restrictions, the Lakewood Playhouse could not offer stage productions or welcome patrons into the space. The monetary loss has been over $220,000 while the expenses each month remain salaries, utilities, rent, and administrative costs. We have managed to stay afloat with the government Payment Protection Act which expired in July, and with additional donations, local city/county grants, and by the staff salaries reduction of 50%.

We can make it thru November.

Going forward the staff crafted virtual productions online to entertain our community and showcase our actors. In addition to online Lakewood Institute of Theatre instructions, we hoped to bring in additional money through ticket sales and additional donations.

The staff started a fall fund raising drive, Save the Lakewood Playhouse. $50,000 can take us into next year where hopefully we will be in phase 3 or 4. Either phase would allow us to return to live stage productions, even in a limited capacity, while following state health department regulations and best practices.

The Lakewood Playhouse must make sure our patrons feel comfortable attending live performances. As such we have contracted a professional service which has completed a thorough and deep antiseptic cleaning process for the entire theater. This service will continue monthly. With Pierce County assistance, we have procured all the personal protective sanitizers, shields, and masks that would be needed for live performances. Social distancing plans are in place for 25% or 50% attendance for phase 3 & 4 compliance.

The Lakewood Playhouse is under new management with Co-MADS Heather and James following the resignation of John Munn on 21 July and the termination of his association with the Lakewood Playhouse officially posted on the website. From the date John resigned, their efforts have been monumental, starting by purging Munn’s connection to all items concerning the Lakewood Playhouse, as well as an ongoing revision of the Lakewood Playhouse procedures, training and bylaws with public input. The goal is to create redundancies in review and oversight, ensuring that all board, staff, actors, designers, artists, patrons, and donors are participants in creating a space safe from harassment and discrimination, as well as awareness of reporting methods and avenues.

For further information concerning the absolute suspension of John Munn from all present and future Lakewood Playhouse association/activities, click HERE.

Direct communication with Lakewood Playhouse management is linked to the website or by emailing info@lakewoodplayhouse.org.

Board President contact is also linked to the website or by emailing boardpresident@lakewoodplayhouse.org.

To all our Lakewood Playhouse friends, patrons, donors, staff, actors, and stakeholders THANK YOU for your support and assistance.