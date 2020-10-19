Three Clover Park SD elementary schools rank in Top 100 in Puget Sound region

Three Clover Park School District elementary schools ranked in the Puget Sound Business Journal’s recent Top 100 Elementary Schools in the Puget Sound Region.

Rainier Elementary School ranked No. 28; Dower Elementary School ranked No. 67; and Beachwood Elementary School ranked No. 75.

To determine its rankings, the Puget Sound Business Journal staff analyzed data from the Washington Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) from schools in King, Snohomish, Pierce and Kitsap counties. The data analyzed includes test scores, teacher experience levels, racial and economic diversity and teacher-student ratios.