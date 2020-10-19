Steilacoom Town Council October 20 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link:

us02web.zoom.us/j/83875262639

Call to Order and Roll Call Pledge of Allegiance Consent Agenda Minutes of October 6, 2020 Approval of Payroll Checks #114579- #114586 in the amount of $146,879.07 Approval of Claims Checks #114588 – #114646 in the amount of $172,672.42 Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items Public Hearing 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626) 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627) 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629) 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628) Action Items 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626) 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627) 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629) 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628) Electric Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3015) (Ordinance #1622) Water Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3016) (Ordinance #1623) Sewer Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3017) (Ordinance #1624) Storm Drain Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3018) (Ordinance #1625) 2021 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 3022) (Resolution #1184) New Items Revisions to Frequently Flooded Areas Regulations (AB 3025) (Ordinance #1630) Revisions to Wireless Communications Regulations (AB 3026) (Ordinance #1630 CARES Program (AB 3027) (*) Facility Use and Rental Fees (AB 3028) (Resolution #1185) (*) School Resource Officer- Amendment to Interlocal Agreement with SHSD (AB 3030) Administration Building, Interior Lighting Retrofit (AB 3031) (*) Administration Building Re-roof Project, Change Order #1 (AB 3032) (*) Reports: Mayor Staff – Administrator/Attorney Council