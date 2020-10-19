The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council October 20 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link:

us02web.zoom.us/j/83875262639

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of October 6, 2020
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #114579- #114586 in the amount of $146,879.07
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #114588 – #114646 in the amount of $172,672.42
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5. Public Hearing
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626)
    2. 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627)
    3. 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629)
    4. 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628)
  6. Action Items
    1. 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626)
    2. 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627)
    3. 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629)
    4. 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628)
    5. Electric Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3015) (Ordinance #1622)
    6. Water Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3016) (Ordinance #1623)
    7. Sewer Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3017) (Ordinance #1624)
    8. Storm Drain Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3018) (Ordinance #1625)
    9. 2021 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 3022) (Resolution #1184)
  7. New Items
    1. Revisions to Frequently Flooded Areas Regulations (AB 3025) (Ordinance #1630)
    2. Revisions to Wireless Communications Regulations (AB 3026) (Ordinance #1630
    3. CARES Program (AB 3027) (*)
    4. Facility Use and Rental Fees (AB 3028) (Resolution #1185) (*)
    5. School Resource Officer- Amendment to Interlocal Agreement with SHSD (AB 3030)
    6. Administration Building, Interior Lighting Retrofit (AB 3031) (*)
    7. Administration Building Re-roof Project, Change Order #1 (AB 3032) (*)
  8. Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council
