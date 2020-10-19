Steilacoom Town Council October 20 Meeting Agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet in the Steilacoom Town Hall on Tuesday, October 20 at 6:30 pm. Following is the meeting agenda:
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mayor, Council and staff are attending this meeting remotely through Zoom. For those wishing to view the meeting by Zoom, please click/follow this link:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of October 6, 2020
- Approval of Payroll Checks #114579- #114586 in the amount of $146,879.07
- Approval of Claims Checks #114588 – #114646 in the amount of $172,672.42
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Public Hearing
- 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626)
- 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627)
- 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629)
- 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628)
- Action Items
- 2019-2020 Biennium Budget Amendments (AB 3011) (Ordinance #1626)
- 2021-2022 Biennium Budget (AB 3012) (Ordinance #1627)
- 2021 General Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1629)
- 2021 EMS Property Tax Levy (AB 3019) (Ordinance #1628)
- Electric Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3015) (Ordinance #1622)
- Water Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3016) (Ordinance #1623)
- Sewer Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3017) (Ordinance #1624)
- Storm Drain Utility Rate Adjustments (AB 3018) (Ordinance #1625)
- 2021 Unrepresented Employees’ Pay Plan (AB 3022) (Resolution #1184)
- New Items
- Revisions to Frequently Flooded Areas Regulations (AB 3025) (Ordinance #1630)
- Revisions to Wireless Communications Regulations (AB 3026) (Ordinance #1630
- CARES Program (AB 3027) (*)
- Facility Use and Rental Fees (AB 3028) (Resolution #1185) (*)
- School Resource Officer- Amendment to Interlocal Agreement with SHSD (AB 3030)
- Administration Building, Interior Lighting Retrofit (AB 3031) (*)
- Administration Building Re-roof Project, Change Order #1 (AB 3032) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
